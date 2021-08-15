Financial Analysis: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.27 billion 18.52 $814.89 million $7.07 29.62 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 18.76 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 48.49% -44.73% 35.49% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

VeriSign has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VeriSign and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

VeriSign presently has a consensus price target of $245.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.22%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Summary

VeriSign beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

