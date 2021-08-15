We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Masco by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $62.60. 2,116,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,009. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.