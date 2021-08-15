We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

