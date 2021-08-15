Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 2,520,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,135. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

