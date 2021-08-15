Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $23.04 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.92. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $273.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

