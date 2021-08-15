Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Update

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 318.6% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,732. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $245,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

