Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,314.07 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00131373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00154525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.24 or 0.99941003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00875397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.39 or 0.07076279 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.