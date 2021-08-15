Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Daseke alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Daseke by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Daseke by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Daseke by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

DSKE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 412,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $586.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.