Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Receives $25.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 744,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,806. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.