Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 102.33% and a negative net margin of 751.24%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.
Shares of BNKL stock remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29. Bionik Laboratories has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.57.
Bionik Laboratories Company Profile
