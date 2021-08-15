Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 102.33% and a negative net margin of 751.24%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

Shares of BNKL stock remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29. Bionik Laboratories has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.