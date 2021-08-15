Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.38. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRA shares. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 208,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,492. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $395.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,517.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $126,001.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,669.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,076. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,388 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

