We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 3,123 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,751,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $79.15. 224,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,058. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $79.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.