We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.