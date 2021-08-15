Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.91. 98,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,895. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

