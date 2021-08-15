Brokerages Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 123,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,123. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

