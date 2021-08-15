Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

