8X8 PROTOCOL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $744,192.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.16 million and $744,192.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000102 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001495 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

