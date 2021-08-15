BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 134,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.54. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,705,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,860. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

