Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of NET traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.75. 1,724,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,864. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

