Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post sales of $67.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.56 million and the lowest is $66.60 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $64.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $310.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $276.55 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $284.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $3,175,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIVO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 324,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $867.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

