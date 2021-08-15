Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Grows By 1,171.8%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 1,171.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of G6 Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

