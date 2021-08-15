New World Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBD) Short Interest Up 1,807.6% in July

New World Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,100 shares, an increase of 1,807.6% from the July 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NWBD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. New World Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

New World Brands Company Profile

New World Brands, Inc engages in the provision and sale of telecommunications services. It focuses on the products and services utilizing voice over internet protocol (VoIP) technology. The company was founded in May 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

