Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,826. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

