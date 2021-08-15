Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.08. 82,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

