Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 47,329 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Leslie’s worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Leslie’s by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Leslie’s by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LESL. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. 777,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 35.50.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

