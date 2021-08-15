Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $7.04 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 317,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,812. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

