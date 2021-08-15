Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 706,174 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 706,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of CommScope as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,980.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $29,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,687,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,874. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

