Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

