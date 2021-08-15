Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 10,732 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $323,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,142 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,862 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,741. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.63. 1,725,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,479. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.