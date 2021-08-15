Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.34 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

