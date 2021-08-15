$270.85 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $270.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.68 million and the lowest is $266.20 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 189,950.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

PODD traded up $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $287.57. 292,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.30.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

