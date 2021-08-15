$270.85 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $270.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.68 million and the lowest is $266.20 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.
PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 189,950.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $1,304,000.
PODD traded up $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $287.57. 292,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.30.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
