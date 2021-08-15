MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.90. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MOFG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 14,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,515. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $480.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

