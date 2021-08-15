Indexed Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00007339 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $80,815.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00132163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00154327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.47 or 1.00103192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00876105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.82 or 0.06992644 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

