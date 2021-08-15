Grin Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $27.68 million and $3.96 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,145.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.33 or 0.06846396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $686.30 or 0.01487236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00393403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00160776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.78 or 0.00575950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.00366205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00310157 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 81,119,520 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

