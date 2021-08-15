Cyclone Protocol Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $10.53 million and $701,432.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $767.80 or 0.01663865 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001374 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007880 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

