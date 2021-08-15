Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,624 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.17. 4,733,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,004. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,383 shares of company stock worth $14,678,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

