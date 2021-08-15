Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

