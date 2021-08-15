Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Grows By 213.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDOC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 80,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,173. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,070 shares during the last quarter.

