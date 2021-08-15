Short Interest in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Drops By 75.4%

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DFPH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 2,059,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 91.6% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,182,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $10,354,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 160.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 360,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 221,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

