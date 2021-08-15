Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 56.9% in July

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 56,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. 81,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.30. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 363.83%.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

