Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Colfax makes up about 1.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,880,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,162,000 after purchasing an additional 470,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,850. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.66. 957,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

