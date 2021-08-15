Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $25,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $5,562,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,498.00. 620,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,986. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,469.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

