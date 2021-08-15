Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256,209 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 148,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 80,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $25.91.

