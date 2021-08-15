Elamachain Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $5.85 million and $2.16 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.00868680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00104304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELAMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.