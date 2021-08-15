WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIR.U shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WIR.U traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.83. 191,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,683. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.78.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

