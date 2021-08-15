Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $134.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.30 million. Tenable posted sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. 316,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,956. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,358 shares of company stock worth $7,277,726. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

