Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 810,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 242,524 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 308,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 792,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

