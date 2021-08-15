iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,048,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

