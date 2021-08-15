ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 3,410 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,733. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

