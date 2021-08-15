ARGA Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.16. 260,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,696. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

